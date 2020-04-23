Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,425 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $34,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

