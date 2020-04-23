Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.15. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

