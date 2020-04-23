Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.28. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

