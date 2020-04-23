Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

AMGN stock opened at $229.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average of $220.37. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

