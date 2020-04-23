Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 523,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

