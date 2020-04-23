Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

