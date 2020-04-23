Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.