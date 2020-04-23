Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,380 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $92,639,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,393,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after purchasing an additional 244,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

