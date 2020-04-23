Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.78. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.