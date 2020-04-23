Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Flushing Financial worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of FFIC opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,198. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

