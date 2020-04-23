Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of TechTarget worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 776,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $1,162,489. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $620.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

