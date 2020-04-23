GenWealth Group Inc. Invests $307,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,952 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

