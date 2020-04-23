Gentex (GNTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

