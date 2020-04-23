Genedrive (LON:GDR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON GDR opened at GBX 70.98 ($0.93) on Monday. Genedrive has a 52 week low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.08. The company has a market cap of $24.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genedrive will post -8.7000004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Budd bought 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

About Genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

