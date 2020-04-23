Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Earns Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Futura Medical (LON:FUM) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of FUM opened at GBX 11.40 ($0.15) on Monday. Futura Medical has a twelve month low of GBX 7.16 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

Futura Medical (LON:FUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (4.36) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.20) (($0.06)) by GBX (0.16) ($0.00).

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

