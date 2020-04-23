Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,760,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the March 15th total of 31,202,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 729.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

