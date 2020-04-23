Founders Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

