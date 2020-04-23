Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 833 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.17 and a 200-day moving average of $276.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

