Founders Capital Management Has $267,000 Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

