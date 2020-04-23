Founders Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Founders Capital Management cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $204.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.48. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

