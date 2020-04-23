Founders Capital Management Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.3% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

