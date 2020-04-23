Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

