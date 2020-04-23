Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $285,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno acquired 23,400 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $497,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,896.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARMK opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

