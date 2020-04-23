Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 988 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $112.42 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

