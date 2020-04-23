Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

