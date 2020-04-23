Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amdocs by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. TheStreet downgraded Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

