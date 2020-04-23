Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

