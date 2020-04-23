Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

SCHV stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

