Foster & Motley Inc. Has $8.85 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $89.34 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $271.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

