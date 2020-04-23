Foster & Motley Inc. Has $482,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 139,963 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,560 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $62.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

