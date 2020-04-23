Foster & Motley Inc. Has $406,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,627,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

