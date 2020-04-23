Foster & Motley Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after purchasing an additional 750,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.