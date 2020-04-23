Foster & Motley Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34.

