Foster & Motley Inc. Has $263,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

NYSE BP opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

