Foster & Motley Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,978 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

