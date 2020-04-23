Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 389,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $7,389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

