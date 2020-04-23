Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

