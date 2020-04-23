Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 7,062 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 195.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,485,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

