Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 3,415,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of FET stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $21.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

FET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

