Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,147 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of F stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

