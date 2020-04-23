Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 68.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.