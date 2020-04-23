First Personal Financial Services Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $138.70 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

