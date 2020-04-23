First Personal Financial Services Sells 89 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

Shares of LMT opened at $380.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

