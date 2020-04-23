First Personal Financial Services Sells 787 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 8,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

