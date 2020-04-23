First Personal Financial Services Sells 737 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

GILD stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

