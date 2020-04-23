First Personal Financial Services Has $364,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

