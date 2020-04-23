First Personal Financial Services Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,194.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

