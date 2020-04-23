First Personal Financial Services Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

