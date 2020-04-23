First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

