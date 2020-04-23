First Personal Financial Services Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

